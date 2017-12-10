Hygge Design Inspiration (and drawing tips!)

It seems like everyone is talking about hygge at the moment (pronounced hoo-gah and its fun if you say it in a good slow deep voice 🙂 ). I actually love it! This post will give you some tips on how to draw it (and maybe live it) by showing you stunning hygge photos which I’m sure will inspire you to draw more hygge, doodle more hygge, use more hygge in your pattern design (if that’s what you do), or live more hygge.

The two photos above are by Alisa Anton on Unsplash which I have just discovered – free images donated by generous photographers!

The Danish word hygge isn’t necessarily straightforward to define – it is a particular feeling that you get from certain experiences. That feeling you get when its cold outside and you’re wrapped up in a blanket with a hot chocolate watching the world outside. That cosiness you get from big fluffy socks. The warm glow of a candle – or fairy lights. Snuggling up with a good book… It is how the Danish increase their sense of well-being by enjoying life’s simple pleasures.

Photo by PICSELI on Unsplash

So how do you draw hygge? First, you need to feel hygge. Try getting a bit of the outdoors in your life – go for a walk, bring some foliage/flowers back with you, get your favourite hot drink, cosy up and spend some time appreciating the moment. Its very hygge to enjoy these moments with friends. If you feel inspired by this concept I recommend getting The Little Book of Hygge which is an adorable book full of ways to fill your life of hygge. Another good one is Hygge: The Danish Art of Happiness.

Second, lets think about what are the elements that made you feel hygge? Cosy candles, hot drinks, knitwear, snuggly blankets, socks, plants outdoors, leaves that have fallen from the trees?

Photo by loli Clement on Unsplash

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

Finally, lets not forget that hygge is a Danish concept, and that right there instantly gives you a unique and recognisable style to base your drawings on – I recommend searching for ‘Danish folk art’ on Pinterest and using that style at as a starting point. Here are a few from Pinterest to get you going:

Remember, your hygge drawing can be in any style you like – not just the Danish way. I can also recommend checking out Spoonflower – they recently had a hygge theme contest and there is a good variety of styles:

My design came in at number 24…

The contest design theme really inspired me – I had heard of Hygge before but didn’t know much about it. It has inspired me to learn more about Hygge and live more Hygge. I’m currently working on a few Danish Hygge inspired drawings, using these images (and many more…) as inspiration.

Using the images here, and in books, the great outdoors, other pages on the internet (and so on…) what are you going to draw? Socks, blankets and cushions? Hot drinks and kettles? Danish style botanical drawings? Log fires and candles? All of them together…

I encourage you to look back over some times in your life where you have had a Hygge moment, and may not have realised it at the time. What moments were they? Did the past ‘you’ capture any of these moments in photos that the present and future ‘you’ could use to inspire Hygge moments and drawings? Let me know – I’d love to hear about them 🙂

These are a few of my hygge moments:

These last images are my own. The featured image is from Simysstudio.

