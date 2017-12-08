What does sewing, old suitcases and paper air planes have in common? Answer: nothing! Other than I doodled all three of these things last week. As you can see this week I definitely have not really kept to a theme but it’s all pretty fun so that’s okay. However it did actually snow today (I’m in the UK btw) and it is December and mornings are getting super frosty so I’m a bit inspired to do a snowy/winters theme for the next lot of Doodles ❄️☃️
Saying that, now I’m well over halfway it’s getting tricky to decide what to doodle! Any ideas?? Let me know! Also, I’d love to know which ones your favourites are this week 😀😀 (I think I know mine… 😆🍫)
57 – Sewing
58 – Old suitcases
59 – Paper air planes
60 – Cars
61 – Hair
62 – Play
63 – Chocolate
5 thoughts on “100 Days of Doodles Week 9”
I like it !
Thanks 😃 I’m glad you like it!!
So creative!
Thank you 😍
I liked hair more
All of them are good though
Very creative indeed
You can draw something about superheroes or something…. That’d be cool
