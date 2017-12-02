100 Days of Doodles: Week 8

Things are starting to get more wintery as the days get colder and we approach December! These were all drawn in November (last week) but I love that festive feeling so I couldn’t resist a few adorable festive penguins tangled up in fairy lights (string lights) and wearing cute bobble hats 🙂

Hygge – pronounce ‘hoo-gah’ (fyi its fun to say it in a caveman voice – try it out, you wont regret it) was drawn as a mini start point for my Hygge spoonflower contest entry (voting is open for that contest now, if you want to see mine it is under the shop name of The Peach Tree 🙂 ). Anyway I’m mega super inspired by Hygge so I’m looking into that a bit more. If you know of any Hygge sources of inspiration or information please please tell me! Instas, Pinterests, websites, blogs…? Share the knowledge please 🙂 🙂

Day 50 – Have you seen my glasses?

Day 51 – Birds

Day 52 – Hygge

Day 53 – Birdhouses

Day 54 – Oh deer

Day 55 – Festive penguins

Day 56 – Succulents in Pots

