Design and Doodles

100 days of Doodles: Week 7

The Peach Tree

Wowwww I can’t believe I’m now over halfway through my 100 days of doodles already! Where has that time gone?! I’m really proud of this week though (do I say that every week?this time I really really mean it). I had a couple of little attempts at bounce lettering although I am just learning that (thanks to a short online course I took this week – a review of that is to follow 😁). Also, I’ve very delicately experimented with a touch of colour (!). Only a tiny bit though – there’s yellow in the ‘You are my Sunshine’ day. As always I LOVE LOVE LOVE to hear your thoughts, what’s your favourite? What do you think of the yellow? Do you have any doodle ideas? Or if you don’t really know, then just say ‘hello’ 😆

Enough about that, here they are! Days 43 – 50

43 – Houses

44 – Wreaths

45 – You are my Sunshine

46 – Foxy

47 – Owls

48 – Pattern

49 – What is the time?

Advertisements

Published by The Peach Tree

Backpacking South East Asia with my awesome boyfriend and creating pattern designs for fabric and wallpaper using drawing apps on my iPad.

3 thoughts on “100 days of Doodles: Week 7

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s