Days 36 – 42
This week of Doodles started off with an awesome Movember doodle. For those who do not know what Movember is I’ll try and explain… Movember is when, during the month of November, a large number of guys embrace their facial hair and ‘grow a mo’ for the entire month (mo = moustache).
36. Movember
37. A shortcut to what? The mushrooms
38. Hello Autumn
39. Cozy Socks
40. Winter Warmers
41. Hiking
42. Botanical Lines
Also, some of you may also recognise the subtle Lord of the Rings quote on day 2 this week (but do you which LOTR film exactly?). I’m thinking that the cozy socks might be my favourite but it’s a tough one to decide! What do you think?
6 thoughts on “100 Days of Doodles: Week 6”
I like your drawing. reminds me of the old silent black and white movies. The mustaches spoke volumes instead. God job, keep up the inspiration.
Thank you 😁 glad you like them!
Love!
Thanks!
Beautiful. 🙂
Thanks 😍
