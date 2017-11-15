100 Days of Doodles: Week 6

Days 36 – 42

This week of Doodles started off with an awesome Movember doodle. For those who do not know what Movember is I’ll try and explain… Movember is when, during the month of November, a large number of guys embrace their facial hair and ‘grow a mo’ for the entire month (mo = moustache).

36. Movember

37. A shortcut to what? The mushrooms

38. Hello Autumn

39. Cozy Socks

40. Winter Warmers

41. Hiking

42. Botanical Lines

Also, some of you may also recognise the subtle Lord of the Rings quote on day 2 this week (but do you which LOTR film exactly?). I’m thinking that the cozy socks might be my favourite but it’s a tough one to decide! What do you think?

