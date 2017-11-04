Design and Doodles · Hand Lettering

100 Days of Doodles – Week 5

The Peach Tree

Days 29 -35

There’s a little bit of a Halloween theme going on for a couple of days this, because it was Halloween! As usual, I have continued to practice my hand lettering, trying to be open minded and do a different font for each day (rather than just sticking to my favourite). Trick or Treat was a good hand lettering practice and check out my Happy Halloween post for a bit of extra hand lettering practice 🙂 🙂

29 – Hot Air Balloon

30 – Cats

31 – Halloween

32 – Trick or Treat

33 – Spiderwebs

34 – Keys

35 – Baking

What’s your favourite this week? Have you done any doodles? 😁😁😁

2 thoughts on “100 Days of Doodles – Week 5

  2. I love them all. Although, the baking themed design is my fav. How absoutely creative and catchy. Your typography skills are on point. Love your blog, It gives me loads of inspiration!

