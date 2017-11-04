Days 29 -35
There’s a little bit of a Halloween theme going on for a couple of days this, because it was Halloween! As usual, I have continued to practice my hand lettering, trying to be open minded and do a different font for each day (rather than just sticking to my favourite). Trick or Treat was a good hand lettering practice and check out my Happy Halloween post for a bit of extra hand lettering practice 🙂 🙂
29 – Hot Air Balloon
30 – Cats
31 – Halloween
32 – Trick or Treat
33 – Spiderwebs
34 – Keys
35 – Baking
What’s your favourite this week? Have you done any doodles? 😁😁😁
2 thoughts on “100 Days of Doodles – Week 5”
Wow I love this! The cats are the best
I love them all. Although, the baking themed design is my fav. How absoutely creative and catchy. Your typography skills are on point. Love your blog, It gives me loads of inspiration!
