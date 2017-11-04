100 Days of Doodles – Week 5

Days 29 -35

There’s a little bit of a Halloween theme going on for a couple of days this, because it was Halloween! As usual, I have continued to practice my hand lettering, trying to be open minded and do a different font for each day (rather than just sticking to my favourite). Trick or Treat was a good hand lettering practice and check out my Happy Halloween post for a bit of extra hand lettering practice 🙂 🙂

29 – Hot Air Balloon

30 – Cats

31 – Halloween

32 – Trick or Treat

33 – Spiderwebs

34 – Keys

35 – Baking

What’s your favourite this week? Have you done any doodles? 😁😁😁

