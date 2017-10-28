100 Days of Doodles- Week 4

This was an excellent week of doodles, I had lots of fun drawing these. The stick figure day was inspired by some comments on my previous doodles post 😃 (because stick people are awesome). Using my daily doodles as a way to practice my hand lettering as well, trying out new fonts from my new book – Hand Lettering Handbook by Thy Doan Graves. And I have a new book to draw in which is very exciting. Annnnnd me and my boyfriend went up the hill to have a picnic and take photos so some of these are taken in nice bright sunshine which looks loooads better. Let me know which your favourites! If you have any suggestions for doodles put them in the comments 🙂

22. Bee My Honey

23. Make my Page Look Pretty

24. Pens and Paper

25. Stick Figures

26. Hearts

27. Crystals

28. Flowers

