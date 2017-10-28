Design and Doodles · Drawing · Hand Lettering

100 Days of Doodles- Week 4

The Peach Tree

This was an excellent week of doodles, I had lots of fun drawing these. The stick figure day was inspired by some comments on my previous doodles post 😃 (because stick people are awesome). Using my daily doodles as a way to practice my hand lettering as well, trying out new fonts from my new book – Hand Lettering Handbook by Thy Doan Graves. And I have a new book to draw in which is very exciting. Annnnnd me and my boyfriend went up the hill to have a picnic and take photos so some of these are taken in nice bright sunshine which looks loooads better. Let me know which your favourites! If you have any suggestions for doodles put them in the comments 🙂

22. Bee My Honey

23. Make my Page Look Pretty

24. Pens and Paper

25. Stick Figures

26. Hearts

27. Crystals

28. Flowers

Published by The Peach Tree

Backpacking South East Asia with my awesome boyfriend and creating pattern designs for fabric and wallpaper using drawing apps on my iPad.

4 thoughts on “100 Days of Doodles- Week 4

