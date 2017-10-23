Another week, another seven days of doodles! I think my favourite one this week is the Harry Potter day, because... well... Harry Potter! Let me know which one is your favourite and if you have any suggestions I could do with a few extra ideas 🙂 🙂 🙂 15. Beach 16. Breakfast 17. Banners 18.… Continue reading 100 Days of Doodles – Week 3
Fresh From the Farm — Spoonflower Contest
This is my third proper attempt at drawing words for a tea towel design to enter into a Spoonflower contest. It’s also the first time that I’ve researched Hand Lettering for beginners. Oh well, better late than never eh? Check out my blog post for free resources and awesome websites for hand lettering newbies! I… Continue reading Fresh From the Farm — Spoonflower Contest
5 Free Online Lettering Resources
Free things are great aren’t they? Here are a few links (listed in no particular order) to some excellent free resources and information for both newbies to lettering and more experienced letterers and they’re all iPad friendly. The Happy Ever Crafter - Becca (the Happy Ever Crafter) has lots of entertaining and informative blog posts… Continue reading 5 Free Online Lettering Resources
100 days of doodles – week 2
Another week, another seven pages of doodles. Photography of doodles is starting to improve and I’ve taken to the art of lettering so now my doodles are a mix of doodles and practice writing 🙂 8. Lighting 9. Tropical Plants 10. Bottles 11. Hot drinks 12. Pancakes 13. Clouds 14. Books
100 Days of Doodles – Week 1
One week ago I decided to take on a 100 days of doodles challenge. This is pretty self explanatory so I guess I don’t need to tell you that it means every day for 100 days I will be doing a page of doodles. The reason I am doing this is because I would like… Continue reading 100 Days of Doodles – Week 1
Baileys Hot Chocolate – Lettering and Typography
To those of who read my previous post, about Tea Towel Hand Lettering, I would like to offer an apology. If you know about typography, lettering or design it probably hurt your eyes and your soul. If you don’t know about typography, lettering or design, it still probably hurt your eyes and your soul. Good… Continue reading Baileys Hot Chocolate – Lettering and Typography
A Hand Lettering ‘Disaster’ – Don’t be Afraid…
So I’m still fairly new to the world of design and to be totally honest I’ve been desperately trying to avoid putting words into anything. Then came a Spoonflower contest for creating a 2018 Calendar Tea Towel and I had a choice... 1) AVOID THE CONTEST - my writing isn’t tidy or artistic and it… Continue reading A Hand Lettering ‘Disaster’ – Don’t be Afraid…